Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Lucknow, Apr 30: In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recovered from COVID-19. The Chief Minister took to Twitter and informed that he has tested negative for the virus.

"With God's grace and well-wishers, I have now become corona negative. Thank you all for the cooperation and best wishes," CM Adityanath tweeted.

The Chief Minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 14. He had isolated himself after some officials of his office tested positive for infection. He was undergoing treatment at his residence in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Union health ministry on Friday said that India reported more than 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the ninth straight day. With 386,452 new COVID-19 cases, the tally reached 18,762,976. The health ministry also said that 3,498 patients have succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 208,330.

Active caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark on Thursday, also surged by 85,414 and currently stands at 3,170,228 from the 3,084,814 reported previously. This accounts for 16.90 per cent of the total confirmed cases in the country.

Meanwhile, as many as 297,540 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far 15,384,418 people have recovered from the disease, the central health ministry's dashboard showed.