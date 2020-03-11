  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Uber likely to restrict driver, passenger's access to platform

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Ride-hailing platform Uber has said that based on recommendations of local public health authorities, it may restrict driver's and passenger's access to the platform if they test positive for coronavirus.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb globally, and 60 cases have been being reported in India. While its epicentre was in Wuhan in China, coronavirus has now claimed lives across countries including Iran and Italy.

    "Uber will act on the guidance and recommendations of the local public health authorities who may ask that a rider's or driver's access to the Uber app be restricted," Uber said in an e-mailed statement.

    An Uber spokesperson said the company has formed a dedicated team of Uber operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a global consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where it operates in South Asia.

    "We remain in constant contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their advice. We have also communicated their recommendations to our drivers," the spokesperson added.

    The company is supporting drivers and delivery people who are diagnosed with coronavirus or placed in quarantine by a public health authority.

    "Drivers and delivery people in these situations will receive compensation for a period of up to 14 days. This has already begun in some markets and we are working to implement mechanisms to do this worldwide. We believe this is the right thing to do," Andrew Macdonald, senior vice-president (rides and platform) at Uber, said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 23:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X