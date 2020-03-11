Coronavirus travel ban: Indian travellers! Please note the restrictions by other countries

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 11: The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. With the number of coronavirus cases crossing over 115,800 and 42,000 people have died globally, there's a flurry of travel restrictions in places to contain the virus.

After Bhutan confirmed its first case of coronavirus, it has banned tourists from any part of the world from entering the country for a period of two weeks. It is reported that the person who tested positive was a 79-year-old American and had entered the Kingdom via India.

Qatar announced a travel ban on travellers from 14 countries. This includes China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon,Philippines, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Korea, Syria and Thailand.

Micronesia, made up of the island states of Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap, has blocked travel for people from any country with a confirmed coronavirus case in the last 14 days, which includes India.

Meanwhile, Kuwait had earlier announced on March 6 that flights to India would be cancelled for a week starting March 7. However, the ban has been lifted for Indians travelling to the country.

Saudi Arabia

Foreign nationals from countries with confirmed coronavirus cases are banned from entering Saudi Arabia. It has also stopped entry for those holding tourist visas, including passengers from India. Entry to those travelling to the country for holding Umrah has been temporarily suspended.

If you have visited Italy in the past 14-28 days, you can't enter

Cook Islands, Fiji, India, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, St Lucia, Seychelles and Turkey, among others. (All of these countries also have a ban on entry to anyone who has visited China).

If you're travelling from the UK

The locations with a ban on people visiting from the UK are the Federated States of Micronesia in the Pacific (the islands of Yap, Chuuk, Pohnpei and Kosrae), the Comoro Islands near Mozambique (both of which have a ban on travellers from all countries with confirmed cases of coronavirus), and the Pacific island of Kiribati.