Coronavirus outbreak: Uttar Pradesh records more than 2,000 recovery, 1.5 lakh tests

    Lucknow, May 15: Uttar Pradesh on Thursday marked a new high in terms of the recovery of coronavirus patients. According to the Health Ministry, 2,072 patients have been discharged so far from hospitals after their recovery. It can seen that the recovery rate, which has been increasing steadly, stood at 53.10 per cent on Thursday.

    The recovery rate also got reflected in the number of active cases which dropped to 1,742 on Thursday after hitting the highest of 1,914 ten days earlier.

    About 50 per cent of the districts in the state have more cases of recovery in comparison to their active cases.

    Also, it can be seen that the Uttar Pradesh is now under the grip of coronavirus. Chandauli was the only district of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, where no single case of COVID-19 was registered.

    Earlier, Uttar Pradesh saw 116 new cases of COVID-19, that pushed the state tally to 3,758. Out of these, 2,514 cases have been reported from Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

    According to officials, four more people died of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, raising the death toll in Uttar Pradesh to 86. Out of these four, two died in Moradabad, and one each in Sant Kabir Nagar and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

    On Friday, the Health Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 3,902, while 2,072 people have recovered from the pandemic in the state. 88 have died from the infection.

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
