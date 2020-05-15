Coronavirus outbreak: Uttar Pradesh records more than 2,000 recovery, 1.5 lakh tests

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 15: Uttar Pradesh on Thursday marked a new high in terms of the recovery of coronavirus patients. According to the Health Ministry, 2,072 patients have been discharged so far from hospitals after their recovery. It can seen that the recovery rate, which has been increasing steadly, stood at 53.10 per cent on Thursday.

The recovery rate also got reflected in the number of active cases which dropped to 1,742 on Thursday after hitting the highest of 1,914 ten days earlier.

About 50 per cent of the districts in the state have more cases of recovery in comparison to their active cases.

Also, it can be seen that the Uttar Pradesh is now under the grip of coronavirus. Chandauli was the only district of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, where no single case of COVID-19 was registered.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh saw 116 new cases of COVID-19, that pushed the state tally to 3,758. Out of these, 2,514 cases have been reported from Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

According to officials, four more people died of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, raising the death toll in Uttar Pradesh to 86. Out of these four, two died in Moradabad, and one each in Sant Kabir Nagar and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 3,902, while 2,072 people have recovered from the pandemic in the state. 88 have died from the infection.