Coronavirus outbreak: Recovery rate of COVID-19 steadily improves in India

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 15: With the number of coronavirus cases already crossing three-lakh mark, India is the fourth worst-affected country by the pandemic.

However, it can be seen that there is a relief in the country as the recovery rate has improved. According to the Union Health Ministry, the recovery rate has now crossed 50 per cent with 1,62,378 patients cured so far, leaving 1,49,348 cases active.

The recovery rate in Mumbai and Delhi is among the highest in the world. In New York, the worst-affected city in the United States, has seen 21.23 per cent people recovering from the disease. The recovery rate in Delhi is at 38.36 per cent and Mumbai has 45.65 per cent patients getting cured of the disease.

On May 31, the Health Ministry announced that the recovery rate in India stands at 47.76 per cent. It further improced to 48.19 per cent on June 2.

Also, it can be seen that India is faring much better than other worst-hit countries in terms of cases per million of population. India is also placed much better in terms of numbers of deaths per million of population.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministy said that ICMR's testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus cases is being ramped up continuously. In total, 893 laboratories, 56,58,614 swab samples were tested till 9 am on Sunday with 1,51,432 of them in the last 24 hours.