    coronavirus lockdown pandemic

    Coronavirus outbreak: Puducherry to impose lockdown till April 26 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

    Puducherry, Apr 21: Amid the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Union Territory of Puducherry on Wednesday decided to impose lockdown till April 26. The Union Territory on Tuesday also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

    According to an official letter, all shops should decide on the timings of closing their shops in such a manner that all of them will be back to their residences by 10 pm.

    Hotels have been asked to close down dine-in services by 8 pm, with only home delivery services open till 10 pm.

    Puducherry reported 4,692 active cases of Covid-19 till yesterday, according to Union Health Ministry.

    The pandemic situation in India has been worsening amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past few days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.

    The country has reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours yesterday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
    X