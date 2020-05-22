Coronavirus outbreak: Once again India witnesses biggest spike in COVID-19 positive cases

New Delhi, May 22: The number of COVID-19 cases in India on Friday stood at 1,18,447 as 6,088 new cases, the second biggest single-day surge in a week, were reported in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus cases had rised by 5,611, that was the country's biggest single-day jump, to reach 1,06,750 on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 66,330 active cases of the respiratory disease are reported in the country and 3,583 people have succumbed in the last 24 hours.

With 48,533 coronavirus patients sent home, the recovery rate went up to 40.97 per cent on the fifth day of the fourth phase of the national lockdown. This is up from about 7 per cent before the first phase of the lockdown that began on March 25.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, has more than 41,000 COVID-19 cases and has reported 1,454 deaths. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, India's second-worst hit state, has reported 13,967 cases as Gujarat recorded 12,905 patients so far.

On Thursday, the government announced it would reopen air travel on 383 routes across the country after a two-month gap and allowed one-third of the operations beginning May 25. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) again reminded the states to strictly follow lockdown guidelines and also urged the state governments to make sure people observe social distancing.