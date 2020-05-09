Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha records highest single-day surge of COVID-19

New Delhi, May 09: With the number of coronavirus cases reaching towards 60,000-mark, Odisha has witnessed its highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases so far. The state has reported as many as 78 new cases on Friday to take its tally to 287.

Earlier, Odisha was seen reporting low numbers of COVID-19 cases, but in the past two days, 107 cases have been discovered, mainly amongst the migrant workers returning from other states.

It is reportedly said that more than 80 per cent of cases in Odisha, are concentrated in the five districts of Bhadrak, Baleshwar, Ganjam, Khurda and Jajpur. These are the areas that have received maximum number of returning migrant workers.

As many as 8,000 workers have returned to Ganjam in the last few days, and with no time, the district's COVID-19 count has increased. Ganjam, the worst-affected district in Odisha, discovered 79 of the 83 cases in the last three days.

Also, it can be seen that Kerala discovered its first case in three days, just one patient in Ernakulam. According to the Health Ministry, the state now has 503 confirmed cases, of which 484 have already recovered.

On Friday, as many as 95 deaths were reported from the country, 39 of them from Maharashtra and 24 from Gujarat. The Health Ministry report suggests that the death toll in the country has now crossed 1,950.