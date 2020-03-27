  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka on a mission to Trace, Test and Treat COVID-19 patients

    Bengaluru, Marv 27: Karnataka's health department has allegedly decided to randomly pick and test 25,000 individuals in two weeks.

    According to reports, it is said that the karnataka government is planning to replicate what South Korea has done successfully to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

    Speaking to reports, State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that government would focus on "T3"-- Trace, Test and Treat.

    "This is how we are going to fight the coronavirus. This is the line of defence; this is the line of treatment that the Karnataka government is going to implement," the Health Minister said.

    Second COVID-19 death in Karnataka; positive cases at 51

    Earlier, South Korea has implemented T3 on about 10,000 a day and conducted more diagnostic tests than any other countries. This helped South Korea detect patients early and tackle the spread of novel coronavirus.

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 9:39 [IST]
