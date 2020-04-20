  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka govt to extend its lockdown till April 21 midnight

    Bengaluru, Apr 20: The Karnataka government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 21 midnight, going back on its earlier decision to ease restrictions from Monday in line with the Centre's guidelines.

    BS Yediyurappa

    According to reports. the officials said that a final decision on whether the complete lockdown will be extended till May 7 will be taken at a Cabinet meeting that is scheduled to be held on Monday.

    Earlier, the state government had announced that there would be certain relaxations in lockdown measures after April 20 in non-containment zones.

    Eight districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote and Dharwad have been identified as hotspots by the authorities.

    The government has also made it compulsory of wearing face masks and has asked senior citizens and people with compromised immunity to remain indoors for the next three months.

    According to the state health department, two new COVID-19 related fatalities were reported in the state on Sunday. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 16.

    Six new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. Cumulatively, 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, including 16 deaths and 111 discharges.

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
