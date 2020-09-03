Coronavirus outbreak: India records nearly 84,000 COVID-19 cases, tally goes past 3.85 million

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 03: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India's coronavirus count reached 3,853,406 after 83,883 new COVID-19 cases of the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.

Presently, the number of active cases in the country are 8,15,538 and 29,70,492 patients have been cured of the disease.

On Wednesday, India recorded 1,043 new fatalities which pushed the death toll up to 67,376, the ministry said.

54 per cent COVID-19 cases in age group 18-44 years, majority deaths in age group of 60 and above

Meanwhile, the country conducted over a million COVID-19 tests for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. The number of tests conducted yesterday were 1.17 million.

The ICMR said that Delhi once again conducted the most number of tests per million - 28,000 - on Wednesday.

Earlier, the health ministry had said that 54 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

It also said that India's case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.76 per cent, one of the lowest across the world. The global CFR stands at 3.3 per cent. India is reporting 48 deaths/million population, also one of the lowest in the world while the global average is 110 deaths/million population, according to the health ministry.