Coronavirus outbreak: India records nearly 79,000 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 68 lakh-mark

New Delhi, Oct 08: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India recorded 78,524 new COVID-19 cases as the tally crossed 68 lakh-mark. In the same period, India registered 971 deaths. On Wednesday, more than 11 lakh people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of testing done so far to over eight crore, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data revealed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana continue to the top 10 states with maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Following the recent number of active cases as against the number of recoveries, experts have hinted that the first wave of coronavirus appears to be receding for the first time across the country.

The seven-day average of daily cases in India touched 93,617 on September 16, the highest till date. In the three weeks since, this number has dropped every single day and on Wednesday it stood at 74,623, though on Thursday it went up to 78,524.

However, as the festival season is nearing, it is apprehended that the curve may rise again. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an awareness campaign to promote coronavirus appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season and amid reopening of the economy.

Ahead of the launch on Thursday, PM Modi tweeted several Covid-19 preventive measures. "Let's unite to fight Corona! Always remember: Do wear a mask, keep your hands clean, follow social distancing, maintain 'two yards' distance from others," he tweeted.

"India's COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus," PM Modi tweeted.