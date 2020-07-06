  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: India records more than 24,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, July 07: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India reported as many as 24,248 new cases of the coronavirus and 425 deaths in the last 14 hours, pushing the overall tally to 6,97,413.

    On Sunday, India had overtaken Russia to become the third-most affected country globally in terms of the numbers of COVID-19 cases. More than 11 million infections and 5,36,776 have been reported worldwide, data from Worldometers shows.

    Currently, India's death toll stands at 19,693 and there are 253,287 active cases of the disease so far. With 15,350 patients cured between Sunday and Monday morning, there are 4,24,432 people who have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

    According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has most of the country coronavirus cases at 2,06,619 and the state has reported 8,822 deaths so far. Tamil Nadu has 1,11,151 infections, and is the second worst-affected state and has also reported 1,510 fatalities.

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
