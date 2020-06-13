Coronavirus outbreak: India records more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New Delhi, June 13: India, the fourth worst-hit country due to the novel coronavirus in the world, recorded more than 11,000 cases and 386 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, there were 11,458 new COVID-19 cases and 386 deaths between Friday and Saturday, taking India's total tally to 3,08,993 with death toll of 8,884.

The recent 1,00,000 COVID-19 cases took 15 days and the first 1,00,000 cases took 78 days in the country in late January. A little under a quarter of all cases have been reported just in the last week and the cases doubling in the last 17 days.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,54,329 patients have recovered from the deadly virus as the active cases stood at 1,45,779 and the number of recovered patients in the country has been outnumbering that of active cases since Tuesday now.

The severe CCOVID-19 cases in India have been reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Recently, Maharashtra breached the one lakh-mark and now has 1,01,141 infections with 3,717 deaths. There are 40,698 COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu and 367 fatalities, while Delhi has reported 36,824 infections and 1,214 deaths so far.

According to reports, more than 7.6 million infections of the deadly virus and 425,330 deaths has been reported across the world since the virus was first reported in China's Wuhan in December last year.