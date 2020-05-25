Coronavirus outbreak: India records biggest surge of COVID-19 cases for fourth day

New Delhi, May 25: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the number of coronavirus cases has hit a new high in the country as India reported 6,977 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,38,845.

This would be the fourth-straight day that India has reported the biggest single-day rise in the number of infections and more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases across the country.

According to the Health Ministry, there were 77,103 active cases on Monday morning, nearly four months after the first patient of the coronavirus disease was reported in India.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 4,021 after 154 people died between Sunday and Monday morning. There were 57,720 patients who have been sent home from hospitals, up from 54,440 patients from Sunday, taking the recovery rate to 41.57 per cent.

India now stands at fifth position globally in terms of active COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, India overtook Iran to become the 10th biggest hotspot of the pathogen after a surge of more than 6,700 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has breached the grim 50,000-mark and reported 1,635 deaths. In Tamil Nadu, more than 16,000 cases have been reported and Delhi has over 13,400 infected people so far.

Gujarat, the third worst-affected state, has seen over 14,000 cases and 858 deaths till date.