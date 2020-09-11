Coronavirus outbreak: India records 96,551 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes past 4.5 million mark

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 11: Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India reported a record 96,551 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,209 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, taking the country's tally past 4.5 million.

The country has reported as many as 96,551 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday morning after logging 95,735 cases on Thursday.

With 1,209 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's death toll due to the novel virus currently stands at 76,271. It can be seen that the number of recovered and active cases are 3,542,664 and 943,480 respectively.

This means that while the country's recovery rate is a healthy 77.64 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, active cases contribute 20.68 per cent of the country's total number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the data, India is currently the world's second worst-affected country after the United States and is ahead of Brazil. It is also the only country to have recorded more than 80,000 and, later, over 90,000 cases in a single day, since the outbreak of the pandemic.