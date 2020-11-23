Coronavirus outbreak: India records 44,059 new COVID-19 cases, 511 death in the last 24 hours

Next Covid wave to hit 'like tsunami', follow norms to avoid lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi, Nov 23: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 44,059 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours registering 2.5 per cent drop from fresh cases recorded on Sunday.

The new cases take the total tally to over 9.13 million, which includes 511 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases remain way below the 4.5 lakh-mark. The health ministry also said that the number of active cases in India stood at 4,43,486 which is only 4.85 per cent of the total tally.

It can be seen that there were 45,209 fresh infections and 501 deaths recorded on Sunday.

On Tesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video-conference with the chief ministers of the state as COVID-19 has resurfaced in a few states including, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh.

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has worsened as among the over 500 national daily toll, Delhi is contributing more than 100.

The Centre has decided to depute high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh. Similar teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, and Chhattisgarh earlier.