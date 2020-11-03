YouTube
    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 38,310 new COVID-19 cases; Caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 03: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India inched closer to 83 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 76 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent.

    coronavirus

    According to health ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,23,097 with 490 new fatalities. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far.

    Bypolls: 54 seats in 10 states to witness voting amid Covid-19 precautions, crucial contest in MP

    The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

    There are as many as 5,41,405 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload.

    According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up to November 2 with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

    Festivals, laxity in adhering to protocol behind surge in COVID cases in Delhi, says govt

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

    It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 10:09 [IST]
    X