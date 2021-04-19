PM Modi is working for 18-19 hours, spoke at 1 am to review pandemic situation: Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus outbreak: India logs new record high of 2.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 19: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 2,73,810 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the tally to 1,50,61,919.

It can be seen that this is the fifth consecutive day when one-day spike in coronavirus cases crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country which is hit by the second wave of COVID-19.

According to the health ministry, the death toll has mounted to 1,78,769 with 1,619 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours in the highest-ever single-day surge.

The total number of cured COVID-19 patients has risen to 1,29,53,821 with 1,44,178 people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours. Active cases have mounted to 19,29,329 in the country amid a fresh spike in coronavirus infections.

COVID-19 related deaths under-reported in Gujarat: Chidambaram

The alarming surge in COVID-19 cases has forced many states to impose several fresh restrictions, including night curfew and weekend lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

As the country is struggling to contain the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and medicines to fight the pandemic and called for utilising the entire national capacity across private and public sectors to produce vaccines, as several states have raised concerns about the shortage of hospital facilities and essentials like oxygen supply.

PM Modi also urged local administrations to be proactive and sensitive to people's concerns. "Together India had defeated COVID-19 last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination," he said.