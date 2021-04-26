Coronavirus outbreak: Eight states account for nearly 70 per cent of India's active caseload

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Union health ministry on Monday said there are as many as 2,813,658 active cases of the coronavirus disease currently in the country, which constitutes 16.25 per cent of the total confirmed cases so far. This is an increase of 130,907 cases from the 2,682,751 active cases reported on the previous day.

Also, as many as eight states contribute almost 70 per cent to the national tally of active cases, the ministry noted.

India records 3,52,991 new Covid cases, 2,812 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra with 700,207 active cases, Uttar Pradesh with 297,616 cases, Karnataka with 262,181 cases, Kerala with 219,221 cases, Rajasthan with 136,702 cases, Chhattisgarh with 123,835 cases, Gujarat with 115,006 cases and Tamil Nadu with 105,180 cases remain the top eight contributors and account for 69.67 per cent of India's active caseload.

On April 1, the active caseload stood at 614,696 and accounted for 4.78 per cent of India's total confirmed cases. However, due to the rapid increase in the number of new infections in the second wave of the pandemic, it crossed the one-million-mark on April 10.

The daily increase in the active cases has remained upwards of at least 60,000 cases since April 8 and upwards of at least 100,000 cases since April 14 (with an exception on April 16, when active caseload surged by 97,866 cases).

Accoridng to reports, it can be seen that Maharashtra is moving upwards to remain the worst-affected state in terms of the total confirmed cases as well as the active caseload. The state currently has 700,207 active cases which is 24.88 per cent of India's active caseload as of date.

Meanwhile, India reported more than 300,000 new infections (352,991 cases to be exact) of the coronavirus disease for the fifth straight day on Monday. So far, 17,313,163 positive cases have been detected in the country.