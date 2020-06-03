Coronavirus: More than one lakh samples tested every day, says ICMR

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, June 03: With India reporting 8,908 cases in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said that more than one lakh samples are being tested every day.

"ICMR is focusing on to increase Covid-19 testing capacity," ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta said. "As of June 1, we have 681 laboratories that are approved for conducting Covid-19 tests - 476 government and 205 private labs. Today, we are conducting 1.20 lakh tests every day."

With nearly 9,000 fresh cases, India’s coronavirus cases cross 2 lakh-mark; death toll at 5,815

She also said "Instead of the use of "community transmission", we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease. We are far from the peak. Our measures to curtail the disease are effective. India has been very good in the reduction in mortality."

Meanwhile, India's total number of infections rose to 207,615, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll has risen to 5,815. As many as 1,00,303 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, with 1,01,497 active cases.