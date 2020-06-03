  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: More than one lakh samples tested every day, says ICMR

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: With India reporting 8,908 cases in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said that more than one lakh samples are being tested every day.

    Coronavirus: More than one lakh samples tested every day, says ICMR

    "ICMR is focusing on to increase Covid-19 testing capacity," ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta said. "As of June 1, we have 681 laboratories that are approved for conducting Covid-19 tests - 476 government and 205 private labs. Today, we are conducting 1.20 lakh tests every day."

    With nearly 9,000 fresh cases, India’s coronavirus cases cross 2 lakh-mark; death toll at 5,815

    She also said "Instead of the use of "community transmission", we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease. We are far from the peak. Our measures to curtail the disease are effective. India has been very good in the reduction in mortality."

    Meanwhile, India's total number of infections rose to 207,615, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll has risen to 5,815. As many as 1,00,303 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, with 1,01,497 active cases.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue