  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Modi unlikely to visit Bangladesh on March 17

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to travel to Dhaka on March 17. The decision to cancel the visit was taken in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

    Modi was to visit Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to attend the centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was in Bangladesh earlier this month and during his visit he had assured Bangladesh that the updation of the National Register of Citizens will have "no implications" for its people, asserting that it is a process that is "entirely internal" to the country.

    Modi signs off from social media as women achievers take over his account for the day

    Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits to India in December over the prevailing situation following the passage of the new citizenship bill by Parliament.

    Dhaka was also apparently upset following the roll out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam even though India conveyed to it that the issue was an internal matter of the country.

    "Updation of National Register of Citizens is a process that is entirely internal to India," Shringla had said in an address in Dhaka.

    Coronavirus confirmed cases in India reaches 40 as 3-year-old tests positive in Kerala

    "India assures Bangladesh that NRC will have no implications for the country and its people," he had said.

    Prime Minister Modi's visit to Brussels this month to hold a summit meeting with the European Union has been postponed in view of the global spread of coronavirus.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bangladesh coronavirus threat

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X