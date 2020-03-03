  • search
    New Delhi, May 18: Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the number of COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 96,169. The total active cases in the country stands at 56,316. As many as 36,823 people have been cured, and 3,029 persons have died due to the pandemic.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    On Sunday, the Central government extended a nationwide lockdown till May 31 and granted considerable relaxations that are likely to completely open the economy. Now, all eyes are on the state governments as they decide guidelines for lifting curbs.

    12:23 PM, 18 May
    Despite widespread relaxations in lockdown 4.0, states/UTs cannot dilute restrictions imposed as part of guidelines: MHA to states
    12:19 PM, 18 May
    Coronavirus infections in Pakistan touched 42,000 mark with 903 deaths: Health Ministry
    11:59 AM, 18 May
    Chicken and meat shops, stationery shops, dairy, bakeries, sweet shops and photostate shops opened at Khan Market in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0.
    11:47 AM, 18 May
    Heavy traffic congestion seen at toll booth on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, amid nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
    11:43 AM, 18 May
    The Chhattisgarh government has extended restrictions imposed in all districts of the state under CrPC Section 144 for next three months in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.
    11:38 AM, 18 May
    Will only allow employees with negative test results of COVID-19 to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises: OPPO India
    11:30 AM, 18 May
    52 new cases in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,282
    11:23 AM, 18 May
    Six employees of OPPO mobile company's factory in Greater Noida have tested positive for COVID-19. All operations at the factory have been suspended.
    11:15 AM, 18 May
    The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi have reached 10,054, with 299 new cases, 283 recoveries and 12 more deaths. Active cases are at 5,409.
    11:14 AM, 18 May
    The total number of COVID-19 positive cases till 9 am in the state is 876 after 48 new cases were reported in the state today: Government of Odisha.
    11:06 AM, 18 May
    The Maharashtra government has approved the formation of a task force which will give recommendations to the government to incorporate AYUSH treatment modalities specifically for increasing immunity against COVID-19
    10:51 AM, 18 May
    169 Indian passengers to return to West Bengal's Kolkata from Bangladesh's Dhaka today, on a repatriation flight.
    10:43 AM, 18 May
    A total of 48 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Odisha, the total positive cases climb to 876 in the state.
    10:26 AM, 18 May
    Six more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,326.
    10:25 AM, 18 May
    Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station
    10:12 AM, 18 May
    Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members are reportedly placed under 14-day home quarantine after they reach Budhana town in Uttar Pradesh for Eid from Mumbai
    10:01 AM, 18 May
    As many as 140 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today with two deaths reported. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 5,342, including 133 deaths and 2,666 discharged.
    9:56 AM, 18 May
    In Punjab, the lockdown will essentially be follow those norms of the previous lockdown phase. Shops can open from 7 am to 6 pm. Intra state transport will begin. Taxis and autos will restart with conditions.
    9:51 AM, 18 May
    Five more passengers, who reached Goa from Mumbai in a train on Sunday, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, taking the number of active cases in the coastal state to 31.
    9:39 AM, 18 May
    A special train carrying 558 passengers, including 292 Tablighi Jamaat delegates and 266 others from Delhi reached Trichy railway junction.
    9:36 AM, 18 May
    Within 24 hours, India has seen a jump of 157 deaths and 5,242 coronavirus cases.
    9:34 AM, 18 May
    Highest ever spike of 5242 #COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs, 157 death reported in last 24 hrs. Total number of positive cases in India is now at 96169, including 56316 active cases, 36824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 3029 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:17 AM, 18 May
    Madhya Praesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Mamata Banerjee to inform Ministry of Railways about the requirement of a Shramik special from Indore to Kolkata for migrant workers
    9:08 AM, 18 May
    China has reported 25 new coronavirus cases. Wuhan has highest asymptomatic infections.
    8:59 AM, 18 May
    In West Bengal, two groups of migrant workers, from Kolkata and Purulia respectively, are returning to their native place in Cooch, Bihar on foot and bicycles
    8:52 AM, 18 May
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a meeting of senior officials at 10:30am today.
    8:36 AM, 18 May
    Eight more COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, toll rises to 112. Tally 4,464 with 206 new cases. Active cases 1,716.
    8:35 AM, 18 May
    The data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2 to 174,355.
    8:27 AM, 18 May
    Three more passengers, a total of 7 people, who travelled in Mumbai-Goa train on Sunday, tests positive for COVID-19 during TrueNat testing. The total number of active cases in Goa reaches 29.
    8:18 AM, 18 May
    Uttar Pradesh government will be issuing guidelines on coronavirus lockdown 4.0 today. It is reportedly said that the state government would follow Centre's guidelines.
