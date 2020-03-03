Coronavirus LIVE: States to decide on curbs after Centre's new rules for Lockdown 4.0
New Delhi, May 18: Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the number of COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 96,169. The total active cases in the country stands at 56,316. As many as 36,823 people have been cured, and 3,029 persons have died due to the pandemic.
On Sunday, the Central government extended a nationwide lockdown till May 31 and granted considerable relaxations that are likely to completely open the economy. Now, all eyes are on the state governments as they decide guidelines for lifting curbs.
Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:
12:23 PM, 18 May
Despite widespread relaxations in lockdown 4.0, states/UTs cannot dilute restrictions imposed as part of guidelines: MHA to states
12:19 PM, 18 May
Coronavirus infections in Pakistan touched 42,000 mark with 903 deaths: Health Ministry
11:59 AM, 18 May
Chicken and meat shops, stationery shops, dairy, bakeries, sweet shops and photostate shops opened at Khan Market in Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0.
11:47 AM, 18 May
Delhi: Heavy traffic congestion seen at toll booth on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, amid nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/kem0MgsIjp
Heavy traffic congestion seen at toll booth on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, amid nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
11:43 AM, 18 May
The Chhattisgarh government has extended restrictions imposed in all districts of the state under CrPC Section 144 for next three months in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.
11:38 AM, 18 May
Will only allow employees with negative test results of COVID-19 to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises: OPPO India
11:30 AM, 18 May
52 new cases in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,282
11:23 AM, 18 May
Six employees of OPPO mobile company's factory in Greater Noida have tested positive for COVID-19. All operations at the factory have been suspended.
11:15 AM, 18 May
The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi have reached 10,054, with 299 new cases, 283 recoveries and 12 more deaths. Active cases are at 5,409.
11:14 AM, 18 May
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases till 9 am in the state is 876 after 48 new cases were reported in the state today: Government of Odisha.
11:06 AM, 18 May
The Maharashtra government has approved the formation of a task force which will give recommendations to the government to incorporate AYUSH treatment modalities specifically for increasing immunity against COVID-19
169 Indian passengers to return to West Bengal's Kolkata from Bangladesh's Dhaka today, on a repatriation flight.
10:43 AM, 18 May
A total of 48 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Odisha, the total positive cases climb to 876 in the state.
10:26 AM, 18 May
Six more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,326.
10:25 AM, 18 May
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station
10:12 AM, 18 May
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members are reportedly placed under 14-day home quarantine after they reach Budhana town in Uttar Pradesh for Eid from Mumbai
10:01 AM, 18 May
As many as 140 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today with two deaths reported. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 5,342, including 133 deaths and 2,666 discharged.
9:56 AM, 18 May
In Punjab, the lockdown will essentially be follow those norms of the previous lockdown phase. Shops can open from 7 am to 6 pm. Intra state transport will begin. Taxis and autos will restart with conditions.
9:51 AM, 18 May
Five more passengers, who reached Goa from Mumbai in a train on Sunday, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, taking the number of active cases in the coastal state to 31.
9:39 AM, 18 May
A special train carrying 558 passengers, including 292 Tablighi Jamaat delegates and 266 others from Delhi reached Trichy railway junction.
9:36 AM, 18 May
Within 24 hours, India has seen a jump of 157 deaths and 5,242 coronavirus cases.
9:34 AM, 18 May
Highest ever spike of 5242 #COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs, 157 death reported in last 24 hrs. Total number of positive cases in India is now at 96169, including 56316 active cases, 36824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 3029 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/DMrKuywKLd
Highest ever spike of 5242 #COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs, 157 death reported in last 24 hrs. Total number of positive cases in India is now at 96169, including 56316 active cases, 36824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 3029 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
9:17 AM, 18 May
Madhya Praesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Mamata Banerjee to inform Ministry of Railways about the requirement of a Shramik special from Indore to Kolkata for migrant workers
9:08 AM, 18 May
China has reported 25 new coronavirus cases. Wuhan has highest asymptomatic infections.
8:59 AM, 18 May
In West Bengal, two groups of migrant workers, from Kolkata and Purulia respectively, are returning to their native place in Cooch, Bihar on foot and bicycles
8:52 AM, 18 May
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a meeting of senior officials at 10:30am today.
8:36 AM, 18 May
Eight more COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, toll rises to 112. Tally 4,464 with 206 new cases. Active cases 1,716.
8:35 AM, 18 May
The data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2 to 174,355.
8:27 AM, 18 May
Three more passengers, a total of 7 people, who travelled in Mumbai-Goa train on Sunday, tests positive for COVID-19 during TrueNat testing. The total number of active cases in Goa reaches 29.
8:18 AM, 18 May
Uttar Pradesh government will be issuing guidelines on coronavirus lockdown 4.0 today. It is reportedly said that the state government would follow Centre's guidelines.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
