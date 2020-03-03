Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 cases in India cross 1 lakh-mark; Over 3,000 dead

  • search
    New Delhi, May 19: According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows 1,01,139 coronavirus cases in the country, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 cured cases, 3,163 deaths and one migrated case.

    India's COVID-19 tally crossed one lakh on Monday with more people testing positive for the virus in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other states even as a much-relaxed fourth phase of the lockdown began with restarting of market complexes, autos, taxis and inter-state buses in various parts of the country.

    11:52 AM, 19 May
    A day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations in the nationwide lockdown 4.0, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Tuesday said that the district's border with Delhi will remain "sealed" for now.
    11:45 AM, 19 May
    Please provide 500 buses to District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, by 12.00 noon: Uttar Pradesh government asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    11:37 AM, 19 May
    No buses are plying to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand from Delhi's Anand Vihar bus station. We appeal to people not to gather at the bus station here: Delhi Police DCP East Jasmeet Singh
    11:31 AM, 19 May
    A 55-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 17.
    11:29 AM, 19 May
    Lack of clarity about running of trains, buses coupled with rumours is causing unrest amongst migrant workers: MHA to states
    11:28 AM, 19 May
    57 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. The state's tally rised to 2,339.
    11:13 AM, 19 May
    55 police personnel of Maharashtra police have tested positive for COVID-19, in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the police force in the state is now 1,328.
    11:01 AM, 19 May
    MHA asks states to allow plying of more trains to ferry migrant workers, says more clarity needed about departure of trains or buses
    10:49 AM, 19 May
    Locals gathered on road in Mumbai's Ghatkopar West on Monday, to protest against the setting up of a quarantine centre near Cama Lane. They later dispersed after Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials held talks with them.
    10:43 AM, 19 May
    An Air India Express special flight arrived in Hyderabad, Telangana from Muscat, Oman yesterday with 166 passengers onboard, under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission.
    10:41 AM, 19 May
    According to Johns Hopkins University tally, at least 21,551 new coronavirus cases and 785 coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday in the United States.
    10:35 AM, 19 May
    Haryana government has decided to start bus services on various routes for commuters to travel from one state to another. In this regard, the state government has written to UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, MP, Uttarakhand, Delhi and UT of Chandigarh.
    10:25 AM, 19 May
    Mexico posts 2,414 new coronavirus cases, total deaths reach 5,332
    10:19 AM, 19 May
    Health officials confirmed 122 new COVID-19 cases and one death today, taking the total number of positive cases in Rajasthan to 5,629.
    10:18 AM, 19 May
    19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,442
    10:03 AM, 19 May
    Karnataka government has allowed resumption of public bus services in the state during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown; thermal screening of passengers being conducted before they board a bus, social distancing norms being followed at Mysuru Road bus station.
    9:46 AM, 19 May
    122 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1 death reported in Rajasthan; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 5,629
    9:38 AM, 19 May
    According to Delhi government guidelines for the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, no pillion riding is allowed.
    9:22 AM, 19 May
    Auto-rickshaws, taxi services resume and barbershops open in Hyderabad in the fourth phase of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown till May 31.
    9:15 AM, 19 May
    COVID-19 confirmed cases: 1,01,139 Total number of active cases: 58,802 Total number of cured/discharged: 39,174 Total number of casualties: 3,163
    8:47 AM, 19 May
    Total five companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 in Mumbai from today: Mumbai Police PRO
    8:46 AM, 19 May
    All government offices in Odisha will be operating with the full capacity of employees from today with complete adherence to social distancing norm.
    8:38 AM, 19 May
    China reported six confirmed coronavirus cases for May 18, including a new case in Wuhan.
    8:25 AM, 19 May
    Taxi services resume in Delhi today as the nation enters its fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
    8:16 AM, 19 May
    Atleast four migrant workers were killed and 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Yavatmal, early morning today.
    8:16 AM, 19 May
    After 55 days of observing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume services in Karnataka.
    8:15 AM, 19 May
    A man from Chamoli district has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first infected case in the district. He had recently returned from Delhi.
    8:14 AM, 19 May
    Canteens at bus depot, railway stations, airports etc will be allowed to be opened, according to new guidelines released by the Uttar Pradesh government.
    8:14 AM, 19 May
    Uttar Pradesh government's new lockdown guidelines reveal domestic and international flights except medical emergency ambulance and the travel related to the authorized security will not be allowed. Metro rail services will remain prohibited.
    8:12 AM, 19 May
    The new guidelines released by the Uttar Pradesh government states that the lockdown has been extended till May 31.
