  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India records more than 1,15,000 COVID-19 cases; Biggest spike in 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: The number of positive cases of coronavirus in India stood at 1,18,447 as 6,088 new cases, the second biggest single-day surge in a week, were reported in the last 24 hours.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Maharashtra has remained in the first spot with a massive number of coronavirus while Tamil Nadu remained in the second spot.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:44 PM, 22 May
    Delhi has reported 660 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in last 24 hours.
    12:36 PM, 22 May
    16 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total active cases stand at 89.
    12:30 PM, 22 May
    Tamil Nadu government permits operation of autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws with a passenger across the state, excluding Greater Chennai Police limits between 7am and 7pm.
    12:23 PM, 22 May
    A special repatriation flight carrying 116 passengers from Vancouver in Canada reached Amritsar today under the government's Vande Bharat Mission.
    12:15 PM, 22 May
    Thailand has reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.
    12:03 PM, 22 May
    According to Maharashtra Police, 278 personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 48 hours.
    11:52 AM, 22 May
    Andhra Pradesh has reported 62 new coronavirus cases, state’s tally jumps to 2,514.
    11:51 AM, 22 May
    The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and Delhi government to keep a tab on the number of cases of COVID-19 while hearing a plea prayed for allowing more private hospitals in the national capital to treat coronavirus patients.
    11:31 AM, 22 May
    With 23 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 890.
    11:17 AM, 22 May
    Rajasthan Health officials registered 54 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,281.
    11:12 AM, 22 May
    Health officials reported 86 new positive cases in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,189.
    10:59 AM, 22 May
    Struggling with the maximum coronavirus cases in Haryana, on Thursday Gurgaon reported its first COVID-19 death with total infectious cases in the state rising to 1,031.
    10:47 AM, 22 May
    The briefing by the RBI Governor has ended.
    10:47 AM, 22 May
    The RBI Governor said that they are vigilant and are ready to do whatever it takes to tackle the future.
    10:40 AM, 22 May
    While allowing extension of 3 months to meet 75 per cent utilisation of investment limits, the RBI has announced a voluntary retention route for the FPIs.
    10:40 AM, 22 May
    To provide greater flexibility of SIDBI, another 90 day extension for the 90 day term loan facilities will be offered. This would provide additional liquidity support to the MSMEs, the RBI Governor said.
    10:38 AM, 22 May
    The outward remittances against normal imports into India has been brought to 6 months from 12 months says RBI chief.
    10:37 AM, 22 May
    Lending institutions have been permitted to restore margins for the working capital to the original level by March 2021 says Das.
    10:37 AM, 22 May
    The RBI chief said that the deferment of working capital during 6 months will be converted into a term loan and this can be rapid by March 2021.
    10:35 AM, 22 May
    The limit of group exposure will be increased from 25 per cent to 30 per cent says RBI Governor.
    10:35 AM, 22 May
    RBI Governor says state government’s compliance will be eased with the setting up of a consolidated fund.
    10:34 AM, 22 May
    It is important to preserve financial stability says RBI Governor.
    10:31 AM, 22 May
    RBI Governor extends the moratorium period by 3 months from June 1 to August 31 due to the extension of the lockdown.
    10:28 AM, 22 May
    The maximum permissible period for pre and post shipment of credits have been increased from 1 year to 15 months, announces Das.
    10:27 AM, 22 May
    Rs 15,000 crore to EXIM banks says RBI chief. This would help avail US dollar swap facility.
    10:26 AM, 22 May
    RBI Governor announces measures to ease stress on exports and imports.
    10:22 AM, 22 May
    Headline inflation will ease only after half year. Headline inflation will remain firm in H1FY21. By Q3 and Q4, it is expected that the inflation will ease due to base effects says Das.
    10:21 AM, 22 May
    The level of vigilance is at its peak in RBI. We are monitoring the situation very closely, Das also said. We have been taking policy measures. To the best of our ability, we are reacting to the situation.
    10:19 AM, 22 May
    Livelihood and health have been severely affected says RBI Governor. It is essential to instil confidence now, he also said. It is in this regard that the NPC voted to reduce the repo rate.
    10:18 AM, 22 May
    GDP growth expected to remain in negative territory says Das
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue