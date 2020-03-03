Coronavirus LIVE: India records more than 1,15,000 COVID-19 cases; Biggest spike in 24 hours

India

New Delhi, May 22: The number of positive cases of coronavirus in India stood at 1,18,447 as 6,088 new cases, the second biggest single-day surge in a week, were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has remained in the first spot with a massive number of coronavirus while Tamil Nadu remained in the second spot.

Delhi reports 660 new #COVID19 positive cases and 14 deaths in last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 12,319 and death toll is at 208. There are 6214 active cases. pic.twitter.com/tAzKKnUxgt — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020 Delhi has reported 660 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in last 24 hours. 16 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total active cases stand at 89. Tamil Nadu government permits operation of autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws with a passenger across the state, excluding Greater Chennai Police limits between 7am and 7pm. Punjab: Special repatriation flight carrying 116 passengers from Vancouver in Canada reached Amritsar today. #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/N5nGWWUwj5 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020 A special repatriation flight carrying 116 passengers from Vancouver in Canada reached Amritsar today under the government's Vande Bharat Mission. Thailand has reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January. According to Maharashtra Police, 278 personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 48 hours. Andhra Pradesh has reported 62 new coronavirus cases, state’s tally jumps to 2,514. The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and Delhi government to keep a tab on the number of cases of COVID-19 while hearing a plea prayed for allowing more private hospitals in the national capital to treat coronavirus patients. With 23 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 890. Rajasthan Health officials registered 54 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,281. Health officials reported 86 new positive cases in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,189. Struggling with the maximum coronavirus cases in Haryana, on Thursday Gurgaon reported its first COVID-19 death with total infectious cases in the state rising to 1,031. The briefing by the RBI Governor has ended. The RBI Governor said that they are vigilant and are ready to do whatever it takes to tackle the future. While allowing extension of 3 months to meet 75 per cent utilisation of investment limits, the RBI has announced a voluntary retention route for the FPIs. To provide greater flexibility of SIDBI, another 90 day extension for the 90 day term loan facilities will be offered. This would provide additional liquidity support to the MSMEs, the RBI Governor said. The outward remittances against normal imports into India has been brought to 6 months from 12 months says RBI chief. Lending institutions have been permitted to restore margins for the working capital to the original level by March 2021 says Das. The RBI chief said that the deferment of working capital during 6 months will be converted into a term loan and this can be rapid by March 2021. The limit of group exposure will be increased from 25 per cent to 30 per cent says RBI Governor. RBI Governor says state government’s compliance will be eased with the setting up of a consolidated fund. It is important to preserve financial stability says RBI Governor. RBI Governor extends the moratorium period by 3 months from June 1 to August 31 due to the extension of the lockdown. The maximum permissible period for pre and post shipment of credits have been increased from 1 year to 15 months, announces Das. Rs 15,000 crore to EXIM banks says RBI chief. This would help avail US dollar swap facility. RBI Governor announces measures to ease stress on exports and imports. Headline inflation will ease only after half year. Headline inflation will remain firm in H1FY21. By Q3 and Q4, it is expected that the inflation will ease due to base effects says Das. The level of vigilance is at its peak in RBI. We are monitoring the situation very closely, Das also said. We have been taking policy measures. To the best of our ability, we are reacting to the situation. Livelihood and health have been severely affected says RBI Governor. It is essential to instil confidence now, he also said. It is in this regard that the NPC voted to reduce the repo rate. GDP growth expected to remain in negative territory says Das

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.