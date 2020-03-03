  • search
    20 Mar, 2020         18:04:16 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi holds video-conference with the CMs of all states today

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Officials from India and other South Asian countries will participate in a video conference being organised by China on Friday to discuss ways to prevent and control Coronavirus outbreak.

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:04 PM, 20 Mar
    APPEAL: Please follow ICMR ((Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on quarantines - All asymptomatic people who have undertaken international travel and all contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases should stay in home quarantine for 14 days.
    5:24 PM, 20 Mar
    Indian Armed forces are ready with Quarantine facilities for 900-1000 people in Jaisalmer,Vizag,Jodhpur & Gorakhpur. It's over&above of existing facilities.Forces can anytime increase capacity in short notice as well:Brig Anupam Sharma,Nodal officer of Defence Ministry for COVID19.
    5:20 PM, 20 Mar
    In the wake of COVID19, Kerala govt has directed Travancore Devaswom Board & Pathanamthitta dist admn not to allow entry of pilgrims to the 10 day annual Sabarimala temple festival that begins on March 29. Pilgrims also not allowed to attend 'Ararat ceremony' on April 8 at Pampa.
    5:19 PM, 20 Mar
    Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM: We are closing all 3 Delhi Haats also which are run by Delhi government in INA, Pitam Pura and Janakpuri. HoHo bus services of tourism department are also closed.
    5:04 PM, 20 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with the Chief Ministers of all states today, over COVID19 outbreak.
    4:53 PM, 20 Mar
    Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India: China held Video Conference on COVID-19 with Eurasian&South Asia Region.Indian officials & scientists from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,& Ministry of External Affairs discussed efforts in combating epidemic with Chinese counterparts.
    4:51 PM, 20 Mar
    Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon as we get to know of a case..: Joint Secy, Health Ministry, on if contact tracing is being done as singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID19 & Vasundhara Raje, who met her,is in self-quarantine.
    4:50 PM, 20 Mar
    Karnataka: Central Crime Branch's (CCB) economic offences wing seized duplicate hand sanitizers worth Rs 56 lakh during raids at two factories in Bengaluru. Two accused have been taken into custody. Case registered.
    4:43 PM, 20 Mar
    In view of COVID19, Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 scheduled from 23 March to 3rd April, 2020 until further orders. New dates will be informed to the candidates in due course.
    4:33 PM, 20 Mar
    Govt started WhatsApp Chatbot to answer peoples queries on COVID19. Can be joined by adding(+919013151515) to your contacts.
    4:29 PM, 20 Mar
    Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon as we get to know of a case. All actions under our containment begins too.
    4:26 PM, 20 Mar
    In view of Coronavirus, the operation of AN-32 (Kargil Courier Service), IL-76/C-17 and Pawan Hans Heli Services in Ladakh shall remain suspended till 15th April for civilian passenger movement: Department of Information and Public Relations Kargil, Ladakh
    4:26 PM, 20 Mar
    Government of India grants consular services on gratis basis to foreign nationals presently residing in India affected by travel restrictions due to COVID-19: Ministry of Home Affairs
    4:00 PM, 20 Mar
    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed on 22nd Mar, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors&maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19.
    3:55 PM, 20 Mar
    Lucknow: All offices/institutions (except hospitals/pharmacists/medical stores/patholabs/services under Essential Commodities Act) in the areas of Khurram Nagar to remain closed till March 23, where the 4 cases of Coronavirus, including singer Kanika Kapoor,tested positive today.
    3:55 PM, 20 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Government has designated 6 hospitals in Lucknow for treatment of Coronavirus- Lok Bandhu Hospital, Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, King George's Medical University, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.
    3:28 PM, 20 Mar
    Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who is sent to judicial custody ; lawyer fears he may get COVID19.
    3:18 PM, 20 Mar
    Sebi reschedules recruitment process for 147 positions amid coronavirus outbreak.
    3:15 PM, 20 Mar
    The Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs today called a meeting with members of Parliament on COVID19. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and BJP President JP Nadda were among who were those present at the meeting.
    3:03 PM, 20 Mar
    Delhi High Court asks Centre to file a reply on a plea challenging the ban on passenger travel from the UK and other countries, due to coronavirus outbreak.
    3:02 PM, 20 Mar
    Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker said today, "Indian Parliament stands with the resolution of PM Modi (to impose 'janata curfew' on Sunday)& Central Govt. All parties have agreed to it. In this time of crisis we all will stand together, this is the specialty of Indian democracy."
    2:55 PM, 20 Mar
    The Indian High Commission in London is offering assistance with organising accommodation for Indian nationals stranded in the UK in light of India's ban on travellers from the UK and Europe over coronavirus pandemic.
    2:53 PM, 20 Mar
    Uttarakhand government bans the entry of domestic and foreign tourists into the state, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
    2:37 PM, 20 Mar
    The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China, officials said, as the tally worldwide nears 10,000.
    2:36 PM, 20 Mar
    Karnataka: 100 teams have been formed consisting of one Doctor with Community Medicine/ Public Health background, one staff nurse and one MSW (Medico Social Worker) for contact tracing specifically in BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) area.
    2:36 PM, 20 Mar
    The procurement procedure will be for the next five years. Also, we can't rule out the possibility that the global economy will improve in the next 2 to 5 months, the minister says.
    2:35 PM, 20 Mar
    There would certainly be an impact of the global economy on all nations. But I feel there would be hardly any impact on India's defence procurement, says union minister Rajnath Singh.
    2:35 PM, 20 Mar
    Singer Kanika Kapoor: For past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got tested and it came positive for COVID19. My family and I are in complete quarantine and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I've been in touch with is underway.
    2:34 PM, 20 Mar
    To prevent the spread of COVID19, Ladakh Administration orders that no commercial flights landing at Leh shall carry in-bound passengers other than residents of Ladakh, civilian officers and officers of uniformed forces serving in Ladakh.
    2:13 PM, 20 Mar
    This will be applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, Thackeray told reporters here. Government offices will operate at 25 per cent attendance, he said.
