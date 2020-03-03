For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE: Ratan Tata gets first Covid-19 shot, says it was painless
New Delhi, Mar 13: Business tycoon Ratan Tata received his first dose of anti-Covid shot on Saturday, calling it "effortless and painless".
"Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on Twitter.
