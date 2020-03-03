YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Ratan Tata gets first Covid-19 shot, says it was painless

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Business tycoon Ratan Tata received his first dose of anti-Covid shot on Saturday, calling it "effortless and painless".

    "Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on Twitter.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:53 AM, 13 Mar
    "Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on Twitter.
    11:52 AM, 13 Mar
    Ratan Tata receives his first shot of the COVID19 vaccine
    11:09 AM, 13 Mar
    The World Health Organization on Friday approved the emergency listing of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, giving its seal of approval to expedite use especially in countries with weaker regulatory agencies.
    11:00 AM, 13 Mar
    A 63-yr-old man named Harish Bhai Panchal, who went to COVID19 vaccination registration centre in Nalasopara West, passed away after he suffered a heart attack while waiting in the queue,on Mar 12.
    9:46 AM, 13 Mar
    India reports 24,882 new COVID19 cases, 19,957 recoveries, and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours
    9:24 AM, 13 Mar
    Telangana reported 216 new COVID19 cases, 168 recoveries, and 2 deaths on 12th March.
    9:05 AM, 13 Mar
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Aurangabad district is 57,755 including 5,569 active cases, till yesterday.
    9:05 AM, 13 Mar
    Complete lockdown imposed in Aurangabad on weekends, due to a rise in COVID19 cases.
    9:04 AM, 13 Mar
    "Today UP has broken all records administering more than 3.36 lakhs doses of COVID vaccine as per data available on COWIN portal. We thank Government of India for all the support," NHM UP said in a tweet.
    9:03 AM, 13 Mar
    National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh said that the state administered over 3.36 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine on Friday, breaking records.
    8:16 AM, 13 Mar
    The Union Health Ministry has informed that over 2.80 crore coronavirus vaccines have been administered in India so far, with 18.40 lakh vaccinations done on Friday itself.
    8:14 AM, 13 Mar
    India has lowest fatality rate & now vaccine is here but it isn't time to be negligent regarding COVID appropriate behaviour. Cases are rising in 6 states due to people's carelessness. I urge all to abide by social distancing & wear masks: Union Health Min Harsh Vardhan
    8:13 AM, 13 Mar
    Social distancing goes for a toss as hundreds of people flock to Cotton Market in Nagpur, Maharashtra ahead of a week-long lockdown starting March 15
    11:09 PM, 12 Mar
    United in our fight against Covid-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe Covid-19 vaccines. India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US & Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
    9:27 PM, 12 Mar
    The Pune airport on Friday saw a dispatch of 233 boxes containing 2785790 doses of Covishield vaccine to Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow on different flights.
    8:27 PM, 12 Mar
    Gujarat in 24 hours vaccinated 1.13 lakh persons for the first dose and 36,063 for the second. In all, 18.38 lakh have been inoculated for the first dose and 4.61 lakh for the second dose
    7:45 PM, 12 Mar
    Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Badal had presented the budget for the fiscal 2021-22 in the state assembly on March 8.
    7:19 PM, 12 Mar
    Even during hard times due to COVID-19, we gave free power, water and healthcare: CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly
    6:14 PM, 12 Mar
    1,780 new Covid-19 cases, 3,377 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Kerala today.
    5:01 PM, 12 Mar
    Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya administered first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla: Official
    4:35 PM, 12 Mar
    Delhi reports 431 new COVID-19 cases, 356 recoveries and 2 deaths.
    4:21 PM, 12 Mar
    Actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine
    4:21 PM, 12 Mar
    Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
    4:17 PM, 12 Mar
    Delhi reports 431 new COVID19 cases, 356 recoveries and 2 deaths.
    4:04 PM, 12 Mar
    Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.6 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
    4:00 PM, 12 Mar
    Maharashtra: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale & his wife Seema Athawale take their first doses of the COVID19 vaccine at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.
    1:35 PM, 12 Mar
    Telangana recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 3,00,717, while the death toll rose to 1,650 with one more fatality, the state government said on Friday.
    1:35 PM, 12 Mar
    Thailand delayed use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday after several European countries temporarily suspended the jabs following reports of blood clots in some people.
    1:33 PM, 12 Mar
    These include Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, D&D & D&N, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), A&N Islands, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
    1:32 PM, 12 Mar
    Swedish Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel test positive for Covid-19
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X