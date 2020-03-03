Coronavirus LIVE: Ratan Tata gets first Covid-19 shot, says it was painless

6 states account for over 85% of new covid cases in India

New Delhi, Mar 13: Business tycoon Ratan Tata received his first dose of anti-Covid shot on Saturday, calling it "effortless and painless".

"Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on Twitter.

Complete lockdown imposed in Aurangabad on weekends, due to a rise in COVID19 cases. "Today UP has broken all records administering more than 3.36 lakhs doses of COVID vaccine as per data available on COWIN portal. We thank Government of India for all the support," NHM UP said in a tweet. National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh said that the state administered over 3.36 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine on Friday, breaking records. The Union Health Ministry has informed that over 2.80 crore coronavirus vaccines have been administered in India so far, with 18.40 lakh vaccinations done on Friday itself. India has lowest fatality rate & now vaccine is here but it isn't time to be negligent regarding COVID appropriate behaviour. Cases are rising in 6 states due to people's carelessness. I urge all to abide by social distancing & wear masks: Union Health Min Harsh Vardhan Social distancing goes for a toss as hundreds of people flock to Cotton Market in Nagpur, Maharashtra ahead of a week-long lockdown starting March 15 United in our fight against Covid-19, we launched a landmark Quad partnership to ensure accessibility of safe Covid-19 vaccines. India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US & Australia to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pune airport on Friday saw a dispatch of 233 boxes containing 2785790 doses of Covishield vaccine to Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow on different flights. Gujarat in 24 hours vaccinated 1.13 lakh persons for the first dose and 36,063 for the second. In all, 18.38 lakh have been inoculated for the first dose and 4.61 lakh for the second dose Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Badal had presented the budget for the fiscal 2021-22 in the state assembly on March 8. Even during hard times due to COVID-19, we gave free power, water and healthcare: CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly 1,780 new Covid-19 cases, 3,377 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Kerala today. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya administered first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla: Official Delhi reports 431 new COVID-19 cases, 356 recoveries and 2 deaths. Actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout Delhi reports 431 new COVID19 cases, 356 recoveries and 2 deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.6 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Maharashtra: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale & his wife Seema Athawale take their first doses of the COVID19 vaccine at JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Telangana recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 3,00,717, while the death toll rose to 1,650 with one more fatality, the state government said on Friday. Thailand delayed use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday after several European countries temporarily suspended the jabs following reports of blood clots in some people. These include Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, D&D & D&N, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), A&N Islands, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Swedish Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel test positive for Covid-19 Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.