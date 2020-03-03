Coronavirus LIVE: Odisha reports second positive case

India

New Delhi, Mar 20: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus globally rose to 10,000. In India, a 70-year-old man died of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the death toll due the fatal coronavirus to four in the country. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 195, including 25 foreign nationals.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

Odisha has reported the second confirmed case of novel coronavirus after a man who returned from a COVID-19-affected country tested positive, the state health department said. "Today 14 samples were tested at RMRC (Regional Medical Research Centre) Bhubaneswar out of which one is positive for #COVID2019," the Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted on Thursday night. In a bid to meet the increasing demand for masks during the coronavirus pandemic, prisoners at Maharashtra's Nagpur Central Jail have started manufacturing the essential protective gear. Prisoners working in the jail's stitching department manufacture hundreds of masks every day and these are supplied to several pris Italy has surpassed China as the country with the most deaths from coronavirus as California, home to more than 39 million people, was placed under lockdown in the most drastic containment measure yet by a US state. Sri Lanka has imposed a three-day curfew beginning this morning Saudi Arabia shuts down domestic flights and public transport Argentina declares nationwide lockdown California declares statewide stay-at-home order 3 new coronavirus deaths and 39 new infections in China Washington State coronavirus death toll rises to 74 Bengaluru: Two patients who recovered from infection to be discharged from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases today. The doctors have been advised patients to remain under home quarantine for 14 days. Maharashtra: Wholesale fruits and vegetable market in Pune's Gultekdi closed, due to CoronaVirus Nepal: Extensive screening of people coming from India being conducted at the Indo-Nepal border town of Kakarvitta, as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/bbOmkY1ypu — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020 Nepal: Extensive screening of people coming from India being conducted at the Indo-Nepal border town of Kakarvitta, as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus. Global death toll for COVID19 outbreak climbs up to 10,000. The total number of cases in India is 195. Amita Upreti, Director General of Uttarakhand Health Department: Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy has been put under lock-down after two India Forest Service (IFS) trainees were found COVID19 positive. President Jovenel Moise has announced Haiti's first two cases of novel coronavirus as his government adopted extraordinary measures to contain its spread. President Jovenel Moise has announced Haiti's first two cases of novel coronavirus as his government adopted extraordinary measures to contain its spread. "We have found the two first cases of coronavirus in our national territory," Moise said during an address televised on state media on Thursday. Haiti is the Caribbean's poorest and most densely populated country and the virus' arrival spurred the government to implement a series of restrictive measures, including an 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. The Firozpur railway division has cancelled its 14 trains in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra valley after the state government banned entry of all tourists to the state over the coronavirus pandemic, a railways spokesperson said. All train services in Kangra valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been cancelled from midnight on Friday till further orders, according to the spokesperson. Jammu & Kashmir: Railway/other private companies in Reasi district are advised to enforce "work from home" for their employees. Uttarakhand: All government officials working in Governor Secretariat will now work from home from 20th March to 25th March in the wake of coronavirus. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: Schools will remain closed till further orders in the state. Earlier, order was issued to close the schools till March 31. The students of these schools will get dry pulse and rice for 40 days during the closure. Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to close the Balaji temple for devotees. Arrangements are being made to complete prayers of the devotees who are already at the temple. However, all ritual services will be performed by temple priests as usual coronavirus West Bengal Government has announced to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance each to 10 lakh government medical staff across the state till 15th April. Government of Himachal Pradesh: Entry of both domestic and foreign tourists in the state is banned till further orders West Bengal Government will provide mid-day meal of the school children at their houses. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: Today, there is a need for awareness in the community that preventive measures need to be taken. There is no need to panic. Request people to visit the Ministry of Health's website for do's and don'ts. Indian High Commission in Singapore: Over 90 Indian transit passengers stranded in Singapore due to travel restrictions in India are on their way home. Quick response from Indian Government to permit them to return; High Commission officers at airport to assist them coronavirus Spanish death toll climbs to 767. As the coronavirus infection spreads faster and deeper into the country, the Reserve Bank has allowed majority of its staff across its centres to work from home while ensuring unhindered business continuity. Kejriwal: 20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state. Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: We have decided to close restaurants in Delhi till March 31. Eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.