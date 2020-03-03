Coronavirus LIVE: Odisha reports second positive case

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 20: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus globally rose to 10,000. In India, a 70-year-old man died of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the death toll due the fatal coronavirus to four in the country. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 195, including 25 foreign nationals.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Here are the updates on Coronavirus scare:

    10:16 AM, 20 Mar
    Odisha has reported the second confirmed case of novel coronavirus after a man who returned from a COVID-19-affected country tested positive, the state health department said. "Today 14 samples were tested at RMRC (Regional Medical Research Centre) Bhubaneswar out of which one is positive for #COVID2019," the Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted on Thursday night.
    10:15 AM, 20 Mar
    In a bid to meet the increasing demand for masks during the coronavirus pandemic, prisoners at Maharashtra's Nagpur Central Jail have started manufacturing the essential protective gear. Prisoners working in the jail's stitching department manufacture hundreds of masks every day and these are supplied to several pris
    10:15 AM, 20 Mar
    Italy has surpassed China as the country with the most deaths from coronavirus as California, home to more than 39 million people, was placed under lockdown in the most drastic containment measure yet by a US state.
    10:14 AM, 20 Mar
    Sri Lanka has imposed a three-day curfew beginning this morning
    10:14 AM, 20 Mar
    Saudi Arabia shuts down domestic flights and public transport
    10:14 AM, 20 Mar
    Argentina declares nationwide lockdown
    10:13 AM, 20 Mar
    California declares statewide stay-at-home order
    10:13 AM, 20 Mar
    3 new coronavirus deaths and 39 new infections in China
    10:13 AM, 20 Mar
    Washington State coronavirus death toll rises to 74
    10:12 AM, 20 Mar
    Bengaluru: Two patients who recovered from infection to be discharged from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases today. The doctors have been advised patients to remain under home quarantine for 14 days.
    10:06 AM, 20 Mar
    Maharashtra: Wholesale fruits and vegetable market in Pune's Gultekdi closed, due to CoronaVirus
    10:05 AM, 20 Mar
    Nepal: Extensive screening of people coming from India being conducted at the Indo-Nepal border town of Kakarvitta, as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus.
    9:15 AM, 20 Mar
    Global death toll for COVID19 outbreak climbs up to 10,000. The total number of cases in India is 195.
    9:14 AM, 20 Mar
    Amita Upreti, Director General of Uttarakhand Health Department: Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy has been put under lock-down after two India Forest Service (IFS) trainees were found COVID19 positive.
    9:13 AM, 20 Mar
    President Jovenel Moise has announced Haiti's first two cases of novel coronavirus as his government adopted extraordinary measures to contain its spread. "We have found the two first cases of coronavirus in our national territory," Moise said during an address televised on state media on Thursday. Haiti is the Caribbean's poorest and most densely populated country and the virus' arrival spurred the government to implement a series of restrictive measures, including an 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew and ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
    9:13 AM, 20 Mar
    9:12 AM, 20 Mar
    The Firozpur railway division has cancelled its 14 trains in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra valley after the state government banned entry of all tourists to the state over the coronavirus pandemic, a railways spokesperson said. All train services in Kangra valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been cancelled from midnight on Friday till further orders, according to the spokesperson.
    11:04 PM, 19 Mar
    Jammu & Kashmir: Railway/other private companies in Reasi district are advised to enforce "work from home" for their employees.
    9:51 PM, 19 Mar
    Uttarakhand: All government officials working in Governor Secretariat will now work from home from 20th March to 25th March in the wake of coronavirus.
    9:50 PM, 19 Mar
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: Schools will remain closed till further orders in the state. Earlier, order was issued to close the schools till March 31. The students of these schools will get dry pulse and rice for 40 days during the closure.
    7:50 PM, 19 Mar
    Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to close the Balaji temple for devotees. Arrangements are being made to complete prayers of the devotees who are already at the temple. However, all ritual services will be performed by temple priests as usual coronavirus
    7:24 PM, 19 Mar
    West Bengal Government has announced to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance each to 10 lakh government medical staff across the state till 15th April.
    7:24 PM, 19 Mar
    Government of Himachal Pradesh: Entry of both domestic and foreign tourists in the state is banned till further orders
    7:24 PM, 19 Mar
    West Bengal Government will provide mid-day meal of the school children at their houses.
    7:23 PM, 19 Mar
    Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: Today, there is a need for awareness in the community that preventive measures need to be taken. There is no need to panic. Request people to visit the Ministry of Health's website for do's and don'ts.
    7:22 PM, 19 Mar
    Indian High Commission in Singapore: Over 90 Indian transit passengers stranded in Singapore due to travel restrictions in India are on their way home. Quick response from Indian Government to permit them to return; High Commission officers at airport to assist them coronavirus
    6:34 PM, 19 Mar
    Spanish death toll climbs to 767.
    6:07 PM, 19 Mar
    As the coronavirus infection spreads faster and deeper into the country, the Reserve Bank has allowed majority of its staff across its centres to work from home while ensuring unhindered business continuity.
    5:48 PM, 19 Mar
    Kejriwal: 20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state. Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather.
    5:47 PM, 19 Mar
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: We have decided to close restaurants in Delhi till March 31. Eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue.
