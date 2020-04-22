  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus lingered in eyes for 20 days even after symptoms clear

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: A recent study has found that novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 can linger in your eyes even after the virus has left your respiratory system.

    Coronavirus lingered in eyes for 20 days even after symptoms clear
    Representational Image

    Researchers made the discovery after they examined the first confirmed case in Italy. The 65-year-old unnamed woman had flown from Wuhan (initial epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic), China to Italy on January 23.

    According to a research letter published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the woman noticed symptoms of COVID-19 days later, which included dry cough, sore throat inflammation of the mucous membrane in the nose and conjunctivitis. She also developed a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and became nauseous.

    The woman was admitted to at Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases hospital and diagnosed with coronavirus the next day.

    As her conjunctivitis wouldn't clear up, doctors decided to take a swab from her eye on her third day at the institution, and repeated this almost daily.

    The coronavirus was present, but less concentrated, in her eye up to day 21.

    The study also found that the ocular fluid from infected patients may contain the virus and could be a potential source of infection as well as an entry point for the virus.

    The authors noted that conjunctivitis "has been occasionally reported among COVID-19 symptoms, similar to infections caused by other human coronaviruses."

    Researchers believe the infection may begin developing in a person's eyes before any physical symptoms begin to show, and measures should be implemented as early as possible to prevent transmission via the eyes.

    Meanwhile, there are no proven agents for prophylaxis or therapy for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Prominent among those under study are chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, oral agents approved for malaria and autoimmune disorders, respectively, but concerns remain about potential cardiotoxicity.

    Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral drug, has shown promise in a recently published compassionate use study. There are also efforts to use convalescent sera from COVID-19 survivors as therapy.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus italy

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X