Coronavirus: Karnataka revises guidelines for International travellers

Bengaluru, Nov 13: International travellers travelling to Karnataka can seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report, a government order said on Friday.

Issuing revised guidelines for international returnees to Karnataka, the Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said a self-declaration form on the online portal will be mandatory 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel.

The travellers will have to undergo 14 days home quarantine in view of the coronavirus scare.

"However, travellers may seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report.

This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey," the order said.

The test report should be uploaded on the online portal for consideration and should be produced in hard copy on arrival, it added.

Before Boarding all passengers are advised to download Arogya Setu app, Quarantine watch app and Apthamitra App on their mobile devices, the order said.

On arrival, all the passengers at the points of entry at airport and seaport will be compulsorily screened for symptoms of COVID-19, it added.