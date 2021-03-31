YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: India to decide emergency use authorisation of Sputnik V vaccine today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: In a recent development, meeting of Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is all set to be held on Wednesday to deliberate on emergency use authorisation application of Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

    vaccine

    Indian vaccine manufacturers, Dr Reddy's, have already submitted the safety and immunogenicity data of the third phase trials.

    On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said seven more COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in stages of clinical trials. He made the statement after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

    Former PM H D Deve Gowda, wife test COVID-19 positiveFormer PM H D Deve Gowda, wife test COVID-19 positive

    The healyth minister had said, "Around seven more COVID vaccine candidates are in clinical trials. Some of them are in the advanced phase of the trials. Around two dozen vaccines are in pre-clinical trials."

    In September 2020, Dr Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India.

    The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia on August 11 last year. India already has two approved COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- that are currently being administered to the public.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X