Coronavirus: India's death toll mounts to 53 as number of positive cases crosses 2,000 mark

New Delhi, Apr 02: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 2,000 mark, showed the latest data on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday night, with the death toll touching 53.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,860, while 155 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, it said.

In its updated data, the ministry reported three fresh deaths -- one from Gujarat and two from Delhi.

Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) so far, followed by Gujarat (seven), Madhya Pradesh (six), Punjab and Delhi (four each), Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal (three each), and Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala two each.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

The 2,069 figure includes 55 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

The highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 335 so far, followed by Kerala at 265 and Tamil Nadu at 234. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 219.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telengana to 107. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Madhya Pradesh 99, Gujarat 87, Andhra Pradesh 86. Jammu and Kashmir has 62 positive patients so far.

The number of cases have risen to 53 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 46 COVID-19 cases and Haryana 43.

Bihar has 24, while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far.

Goa and Assam have reported five coronavirus cases each. Odisha has four cases while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Jhakhand, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each, according to the ministry.