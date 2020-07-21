Coronavirus: India records more than 37,000 COVID-19 cases; Tally over 11.55 lakh

New Delhi, July 21: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India saw a slight dip in the number of daily coronavirus cases after recording nearly 40,000 infections for two days in a row. According to the health ministry, there were 37,148 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours after a tally of 38,902 infections on Sunday and 40,425 patients on Monday.

More than 7 lakh patients have been cured of the deadly virus and discharged until now. This has further expanded the difference between active cases and the recovered people by 3,22,048.

According to the health ministry, there were 24,491 coronavirus patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 62.72 per cent.

It also showed 587 people succumbed to the viral disease between Sunday and Monday morning. The new fatalities have taken India's death toll to 28,084.

The health ministry also said that India has one of the lowest case fatality rate (CFR) in the world. The ratio of confirmed deaths and confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped to 2.46 per cent on Monday.

The government also said the country's coronavirus testing per million had crossed the 10,000-mark. It also said that 23 states and Union territories have recorded higher tests per million than the national average.