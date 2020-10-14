Healthy young may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: WHO

People with blood type O may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, studies suggest

Coronavirus: India records 63,509 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 72.3 lakh total cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 14: Union heath ministry on Wednesday said that India's coronavirus tally surged to 72.39 lakh cases after a fresh spike of 63,509 infections in the last 24 hours. The number of fatalities stood at 1,10,586 after 730 deaths were logged in a day.

About 63 lakh patients in the country have recovered so far; 74,632 patients have recovered since yesterday.

Explained: Will coronavirus become lethal in winter?

On Tuesday, India recorded an increase of 55,342 infections, the lowest one-day surge in nearly two months.

With 72,39,389 total cases, India is just six lakh cases behind the United States, which recorded the highest number of infections in the world - 78,56,321.

US Elections 2020: First lady unseen as Trump restarts campaign after COVID-19

However, the single-day surge in coronavirus cases in India has significantly decreased when the country was reporting a spike of over 90,000 cases in a day.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which have logged the highest number of infections so far. With over 15.43 lakh cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected in the country.

Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat amid row over advertisement|Oneindia News

Andhra Pradesh, the second worst-affected state, has half the number of cases as compared to Maharashtra -7.63 lakh. While Karnataka has logged 7.26 lakh cases, Tamil Nadu has recorded 6.65 lakh cases and Uttar Pradesh has registered 4.42 lakh infections so far.