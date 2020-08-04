Coronavirus: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Aug 04: Days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19, former State CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "I have been tested positive for Covid-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves."

Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa is doing well, says hospital

Earlier, the hospital authorities treating CM Yediyurappa, said he was "doing well" and is "clinically stable". The 78-year-old leader is being monitored by a team of doctors at the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru.

"Hon CM of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," Manipal Hospital said in a statement issued late Sunday night, hours after the leader was admitted.

On Sunday, the chief minister posted a tweet saying that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said in his tweet.