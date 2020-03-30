Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 29; positive cases surpass 1,000-mark

Kolkata, Mar 30: A woman infected with the coronavirus died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal on Monday, 30 March, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in India to 29.

India's confirmed Coronavirus cases is fast rising with more than 100 cases reported on Sunday alone as the tally crossed the 1100-mark.

As per Health Ministry data on Sunday, there are a total of 1,024 cases across the country, with the death toll at 27.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction between essential and non-essential, during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The Centre ordered sealing of all state and district borders to check community transmission of the deadly virus by migrant workers and asked those having left already to be quarantined for 14 days.