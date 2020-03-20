  • search
    Coronavirus cure: All you need to know about anti-malaria drug Chloroquine

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Coronavirus or Coivd-19 has spread across the globe killing nearly 10,000 people globally, scientists have been racing to get a better understanding of the virus' genetic makeup.

    Though developing new vaccines takes time, there's no cure as of now, and medical specialists can only treat the symptoms of the disease.

    Coronavirus cure: All you need to know about anti-malaria drug Chloroquine

    Donald Trump had recetly promised to fast-track an anti-malaria drug called Chloroquine to treat coronavirus in the US after it was used in China and South Korea.

    Chloroquine is a medication used to prevent and to treat malaria in areas where malaria is known to be sensitive to its effects.

    Coronavirus update: India count stands at 167, death toll at 4

    Certain types of malaria, resistant strains, and complicated cases typically require different or additional medication.

    Occasionally it is used for amebiasis that is occurring outside the intestines, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus erythematosus. It is taken by mouth. It is also being used experimentally in COVID-19 as of 2020.

    It was discovered in 1934 by Hans Andersag. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, the safest and most effective medicines needed in a health system. It is available as a generic medication.

    Also, according to Chinese medical researchers, the chloroquine and two other medications, remdesivir and lopinavir/ritonavir, seemed to have "fairly good inhibitory effects" on the 2019 novel coronavirus. Requests to start clinical testing were submitted. Chloroquine had been also proposed as a treatment for SARS-CoV with in vitro tests inhibiting the virus.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 8:29 [IST]
