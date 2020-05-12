  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus crisis: TMC, BJP indulge in war of words during PM Modi's meeting with CMs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with CMs, a war of words between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP intensified.

    mamata banerjee

    It can be seen that the TMC began to target PM Modi for an ill-planned lockdown and late response to the COVID-19 situation while the BJP slammed at the state government for not doing enough during the coronavirus outbreak and "a collapse of the administration."

    Govt starts district-level testing to study coronavirus trends

    In a video clip released by TMC, Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC youth wing chief said, "The PM held no meeting with the chief ministers before announcing the lockdown. The centre thought they could handle the situation in 15 days and would then alone take the credit of it all. The meetings with chief ministers are being held before announcing the second and third phase lockdown because the situation is not in control. Why didn't they think of and plan for the migrant workers before announcing the lockdown?"

    Also, Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre during the video-conference, alleging it was trying to gain political mileage at the expense of the state government.

    COVID-19 super-spreaders found in Gujarat

    Meanwhile, on Monday evening, the BJP leaders targeted the state government of minority appeasement, mismanagement over bringing migrant workers back, implementing a lax lockdown and failure in managing the public distribution system.

    Reacting to this, BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh said, "The Centre is not playing politics. The Centre had to intervene because the state was failing its people. The state played hide and seek with data and the real COVID-19 scenario, let the lockdown be easily violated, corrupted the public distribution system and also wanted to leave the migrant workers at lurch."

    Random COVID-19 tests on the anvil for community surveillance

    However, several senior leaders of the West Bengal BJP unit, including Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri and members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, took digs at the Mamata Banerjee government for utmost failure.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mamata banerjee bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X