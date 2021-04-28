YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Coronavirus crisis: Eight states, UTs do not report any COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: India has achieved another milestone on Tuesday as eight States/UTs have not reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Also, the Centre has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses to States/Union Territories (UTs) free of cost.

    Coronavirus crisis: Eight states, UTs do not report any COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

    As a sign of relief, eight States/UTs have not reported any COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths in last 24 hours Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths in last 24 hours

    The government has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses (15,65,26,140) to States/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 14,64,78,983 doses.

    According to the health ministry, "More than 1 crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 80 Lakh (86,40,000) doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs in the next 3 days."

    Amidst the heart-wrenching second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 3,102, death toll by 58Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 3,102, death toll by 58

    A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

    Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 71.68 per cent of the new cases.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X