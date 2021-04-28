Coronavirus crisis: Eight states, UTs do not report any COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Vaccinated Americans can go outside without mask: US health body

New Delhi, Apr 28: India has achieved another milestone on Tuesday as eight States/UTs have not reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Also, the Centre has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses to States/Union Territories (UTs) free of cost.

As a sign of relief, eight States/UTs have not reported any COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The government has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses (15,65,26,140) to States/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 14,64,78,983 doses.

According to the health ministry, "More than 1 crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 80 Lakh (86,40,000) doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs in the next 3 days."

Amidst the heart-wrenching second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 71.68 per cent of the new cases.