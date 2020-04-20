Coronavirus clusters in Ahmedabad, where containment is taking place
Ahmedabad, Apr 20: The civic authorities in Gujarat are working round the clock to arrest the spread of coronavirus.
Ahmedabad, which has been identified as a hotspot by the Union Government has reported over 526 cases. There were 17 deaths reported until April 17, as per the data provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
To keep the spread of the pandemic under check, the administration has identified several areas where containment activity is underway. Further curfew too has been imposed in some areas.
Police stations limits under curfew:
- Shahpur, Karanj
- Kalupur
- Khadia, Gaekwad-Haveli
- Dariyapur police stations of walled city
- Danilimda police station
Cluster containment:
Two residential societies in Jamalpur
One in Dariapur
One in Rakhial
One in Danilimbda
New Vasahat at Jashodanagar
Two residential apartment blocks at Bodakdev, Devpreet and Devraj Towers
An area near Usmani mosque in Sanklitnagar, Juhapura, Sakarkha ni Pol in Dariapur and Qutubbi Mohalla in Kalupur.