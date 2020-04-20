  • search
    Coronavirus clusters in Ahmedabad, where containment is taking place

    Ahmedabad, Apr 20: The civic authorities in Gujarat are working round the clock to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

    Ahmedabad, which has been identified as a hotspot by the Union Government has reported over 526 cases. There were 17 deaths reported until April 17, as per the data provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

    To keep the spread of the pandemic under check, the administration has identified several areas where containment activity is underway. Further curfew too has been imposed in some areas.

    Police stations limits under curfew:

    • Shahpur, Karanj
    • Kalupur
    • Khadia, Gaekwad-Haveli
    • Dariyapur police stations of walled city
    • Danilimda police station

    Cluster containment:

    Two residential societies in Jamalpur

    One in Dariapur

    One in Rakhial

    One in Danilimbda

    New Vasahat at Jashodanagar

    Two residential apartment blocks at Bodakdev, Devpreet and Devraj Towers

    An area near Usmani mosque in Sanklitnagar, Juhapura, Sakarkha ni Pol in Dariapur and Qutubbi Mohalla in Kalupur.

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
