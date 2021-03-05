YouTube
    Coronavirus cases: With 16,838 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 infection tally over 11.17 million

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Union health ministry on Friday said that India recorded 16,838 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total infection tally to 11,17,3761. As many as 113 deaths in 24 hours took the total toll to 157,548.

    The total recoveries crossed 1.08 million, and the country's active caseload was at 176,319.

    According to reports, India's infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20. On December 19, the tally surpassed the one-crore mark.

    Air quality in Delhi reamins 'poor', temperature could reach 35 degree Celsius by Monday

    It can be seen that a total of 1,80,05,503 people have been vaccinated against the disease so far, according to the health ministry. The nation is undergoing the second phase of its vaccination programme, which is expected to cover over 270 million people.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state in India with 86,359 active cases, followed by Kerala with 44,734 active infections.

    A total of 21,99,40,742 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to March 4, 2021 and of these, 7,61,834 were tested on Thursday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine pandemic

    Story first published: Friday, March 5, 2021, 10:16 [IST]
    Story first published: Friday, March 5, 2021, 10:16 [IST]
