Coronavirus cases: Parties at Bengaluru flats banned as COVID-19 cases surge

Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Mar 30: With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Monday banned parties and celebrations in flats in the city to prevent them from turning into clusters.

"As many Covid cases are reported from flats or apartments in the city, parties and celebrations will not be allowed in their premises from Tuesday till further notice," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

After reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation across the state amid the second wave at a meeting with ministers, experts and senior officials including Health Minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, and Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, decided not to impose a lockdown or night curfew but banned protest rallies and demonstrations to prevent crowding in public places and violation of COVID guidelines over the next 15 days.

"No lockdown is being imposed but strict action will be taken against those who don't wear mask or maintain social distancing," he said, as per the statement.

As annual exams are being held in many schools and colleges, they will not be closed for the time being and the situation will be reviewed after a fortnight.

Admitting that increase in positive cases across the state was a cause of concern, CM Yediyurappa urged the people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, avoid crowding and wash hands regularly.

"If COVID induced norms are violated, it will be difficult to bring the situation under control again, as cases are spiking in Bengaluru at an alarming rate," he cautioned.

According to the state health bulletin, as many as 2,792 new cases were registered on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 9,89,804, while recoveries rose to 9,53,416, with 1,964 discharged during the day.