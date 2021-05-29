Coronavirus cases: Over 11,000 died of COVID-19 in Delhi since April 19

US, Britain seek new WHO look into possible origins of COVID-19 in China

New Delhi, May 29: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced to gradually lift the ongoing lockdown from Monday by permitting construction and manufacturing works in the national capital, after more than a month of complete lockdown imposed in the city to combat the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From April 19, when the present phase of lockdown was imposed in Delhi, as many as 11,590 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the city, according to the data released by the Delhi government in its daily health bulletin.

As per the Delhi government data, till May 19, Delhi's total COVID related deaths were reported at 12,361. With the addition of 139 deaths reported on Friday, the city's overall death toll presently stands at 23,591.

On the day the lockdown was announced, it can be seen that the Delhi's daily COVID positivity rate stood at around 27 per cent, which has dropped below 2 per cent now.

During this period, as many as 103 doctors have died in Delhi, the highest among all the states and Union Territories (UT). The deceased include Padma Shri awardee doctor KK Aggarwal and former Delhi Health Minister AK Walia.

In this regard, Delhi is followed by Bihar where 96 doctors passed away, while 41 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, while announcing phase-wise lifting of the lockdown, Kejriwal said, "There has to be some balance. Every week, based on the suggestions from citizens and experts, we will keep opening up progressively. If the rate of infection increases again, we will put the unlocking on hold. So everyone must maintain caution."

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 9:17 [IST]