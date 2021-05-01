Coronavirus cases: Now, only 25 people can attend marriage event in Uttarakhand

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Dehradun, May 01: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday further lowered the cap on the number of people attending a marriage ceremony in the state from 100 to 25 in the wake of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Reviewing the COVID situation in the state via video conferencing, Rawat directed all district magistrates to limit the number of people attending marriage ceremonies to 25. He also authorised the DMs to reduce the duration for the opening of market places if they find it necessary.

Coronavirus: OPD service in Jammu GMC, its associated hospitals to be suspended from May 3

Rawat ordered the payment of an incentive of Rs 1,000 each to Asha volunteers. "The COVID helpline numbers and call centres should be fully active and keep updating information related to availability of beds and injections," he said.

"All efforts should be made to increase the number of oxygen cylinders," he said, adding ambulance rates should be fixed to prevent over-rating, Rawat said. "A total of 147 STF teams have been set up in Uttarakhand to stop black marketing of drugs used in treatment of COVID-19," he said.