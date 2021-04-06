YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus cases: Mumbai civic body restricts entry of people at its offices

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 06: In the wake of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has restricted the entry of people at its headquarters and other offices in the city.

    covid

    Except for public representatives and citizens who have urgent work or meetings scheduled, no other visitor will be allowed to enter the BMC offices, as per a circular issued by the civic body on Monday.

    IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 yearsIMA urges PM Modi to open COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years

    In exceptional cases, the department heads should issue entry passes to people on the basis of their negative RT-PCR test reports of less than 48 hours, said the circular. Civic officials have been asked to make provisions for accepting letters and representations at the entry gates of the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai and its other offices here, it said.

    They have also been directed to conduct online meetings with staff members, instead of physical meetings.

    The city civic body had enforced similar restrictions last year also to control the spread of the coronavirus infection, after its outbreak here in March 2020. On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new cases of the infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302, as per the BMC.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai pandemic

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X