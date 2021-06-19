Coronavirus cases: Kerala remains top contributor to India with over 11,000 COVID-19 tally

How to prevent further spread of SARS CoV-2 in zoo, captive wild animals?

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19: Kerala has reported 11,361 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and has been the only state to have added more than 10,000 infections to the country's tally on Saturday.

For the past four days, the state has been reporting the highest number of infections. On June 18, it reported 12,469 cases, 13,270 infections on June 17 and 12,246 on June 16. Till June 15, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nandu and Karnataka were also reporting more than 10,000 daily cases.

Though the infection curve has peaked and is currently in the process of decline, Kerala continues to report an excess of over 100 deaths daily.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in India to over 2.98 crore. With this, active cases further declined to 7.6 lakh.

The severity of the second wave of the COVID-19 in Kerala is telling in the state's official fatality figures. Initially, while Kerala took 371 days to cross the 5,500 deaths mark, it took just 40 days to record another 5500 deaths.

On Thursday, Kerala began a long, gradual process of lifting lockdown restrictions based on the average weekly test positivity rate in rural and urban local bodies across the state. But until further notice, a complete lockdown will be observed on all Saturdays and Sundays across the state.

