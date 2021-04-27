Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Apr 27: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India recorded 3,23,114 COVID-19 cases on Monday with 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health ministry, 2,51,827 people recovered from the deadly virus and the tally of recovery stands at 1,45,56,209 in India.

Currently, there are 28,82,204 active COVID-19 cases in India. On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 28,09,79,877 samples tested up to April 26 for COVID-19. Of these 16,58,700 samples were tested yesterday.

On Sunday, as many as 3,52,991 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,73,13,163. India has seen over three lakh cases for four days in a row and is reporting the highest number of daily infections in the world.

The death toll also had increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities.