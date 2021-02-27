Coronavirus cases: India reports 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in past 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 27: Union health ministry on Saturday said that the daily rise in coronavirus infections was registered above 16,000 for the third consecutive day, pushing India's case tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451.

    According to the health ministry, a total of 16,488 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

    The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises 1.44 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.14 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
    X