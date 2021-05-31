Coronavirus cases: India reports 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, 3,128 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 31: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 153,485 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in 48 days or since April 13, 2021. However, the daily death toll remained over the 3,000-mark, with 3,129 deaths.

    India's total cases now stand at 28,046,957, while total fatalities are at 329,127.

    The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,731,815), Karnataka (2,587,827), Kerala (2,514,279), Tamil Nadu (2,068,580), Uttar Pradesh (1,690,060), and Andhra Pradesh (1,685,142).

    Meanwhile, the US remains the worst-hit country with 34,022,118, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Turkey. In the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,364,626, followed by Brazil (424,161) and Argentina (217,580).

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 9:38 [IST]
    X