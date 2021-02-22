Coronavirus cases: India records over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 22: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 14,199 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with the overall tally mounting to 1,10,05,850. With the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 83 more deaths, taking the overall toll to 1,56,385.

According to reports, over the past one month, the country has been recording less than 15,000 new infections daily with the toll not crossing the 200-mark.

On Saturday, 14,264 cases were reported, on February 20, there were 13,993, on February 19, the count of new cases was 13,193, on February 18 it was 12,881, on February 17, the number was 11,610, on February 16 the number was 9,121.

Earlier, the health ministry officials said that the average daily new infections for the last 15 days were oscillating between 9,000 to 12,000 while the deaths were between 78 to 120.